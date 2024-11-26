Old National Bancorp Enters into Agreement and Plan of Merger with Bremer Financial CorporationOn November 25, 2024, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) announced the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Bremer Financial Corporation, a si

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Old National Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

