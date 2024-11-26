Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Sanjeev Gandhi Acquires 224,719 Shares

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider Sanjeev Gandhi bought 224,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$18.00 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of A$4,044,942.00 ($2,626,585.71).

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

Orica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Orica’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

