Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $290.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average of $255.41. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.23 and a 12-month high of $307.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

