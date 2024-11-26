Pathstone Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $18,071,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $156.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

