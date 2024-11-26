Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.3 %

GNRC opened at $191.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

