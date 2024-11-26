Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $48.90.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

