Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

HII stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.