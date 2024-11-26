Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 800 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This trade represents a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

