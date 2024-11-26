Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Director Tracy Britt Cool Sells 50,000 Shares

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRM opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.02. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perimeter Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.