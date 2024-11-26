Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

NYSE CATX opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

