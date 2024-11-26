PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 365.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 128,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the period.

NYSE:PNI opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

