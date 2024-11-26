PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

