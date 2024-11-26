PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $495.13 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $500.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

