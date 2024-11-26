PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.1 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

