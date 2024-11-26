Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $212,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $312.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

