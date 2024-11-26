Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $227,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

