Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 69 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,369,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,971,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 519,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $290.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

