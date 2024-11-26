Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,171 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $315.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $371.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

