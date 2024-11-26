Quest Partners LLC Buys 11,570 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,635. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

