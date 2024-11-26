Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,064 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

APA Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $37.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

