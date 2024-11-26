Quest Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Read Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.