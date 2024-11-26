Quest Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $143,565. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 13.2 %

NYSE TDOC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

