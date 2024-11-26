Quest Partners LLC Sells 11,094 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after buying an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 70.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BILL by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in BILL by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 549,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 145,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Shares of BILL opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $398,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

