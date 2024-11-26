Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 137.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enviri during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enviri Stock Up 1.2 %
NVRI stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Enviri Co. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $597.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
