Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 291 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

