Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 536 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EG. American National Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EG opened at $390.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.77 and a 200-day moving average of $380.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

