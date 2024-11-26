Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

