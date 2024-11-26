Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $726,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,476,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,491,000 after purchasing an additional 139,831 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Hershey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.49 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

