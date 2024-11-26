Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Exponent by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.