Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

