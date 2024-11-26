Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $581,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,988,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,602,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

