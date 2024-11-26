Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $612,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SW opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 312.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

