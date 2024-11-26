Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $1,690,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 151.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

