Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

