Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,825 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

