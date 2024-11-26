Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 252 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,447 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

