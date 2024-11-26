Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,295.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,420.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,052.58 and a one year high of $9,964.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

