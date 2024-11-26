ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Justin Leong Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This trade represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in ResMed by 110.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
