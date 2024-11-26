Reviewing Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) & Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST)

Profitability

This table compares Abtech and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abtech -825.89% N/A -617.65% Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -34.14% -28.33%

Risk & Volatility

Abtech has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its stock price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Abtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abtech $570,000.00 4.78 -$3.79 million N/A N/A Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.66) -2.21

This table compares Abtech and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abtech.

Summary

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology beats Abtech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abtech

Abtech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc. The company offers Smart Sponge Popcorn for various filtration applications; Ultra-Urban Filter, a modular filtration unit for use in curb opening and top down storm drains, and to treat storm water runoff for new or retrofitted sites by absorbing oil and grease, and capturing trash and sediment; and End-of-Pipe Water Treatment Systems to treat individual catch basins It also provides Smart Pak for use in new or existing end-of-pipe systems, such as vaults; and Absorbent Booms and Line Skimmers to absorb and permanently encapsulate hydrocarbons resulting in no dewatering of oily water during removal. In addition, the company offers Passive Skimmers to absorb and encapsulate hydrocarbons by floating directly on the water in catch basins, sumps, oil/water separators, and marine fueling stations; and Bilge Skimmer for permanently encapsulating the petroleum hydrocarbons that appear as oily sheen in the engine compartment during normal boat operation. Further, it provides industrial process water systems to purify well or surface makeup water streams for various plant requirements; and develops de-oiling solutions for the produced water market for the removal of free oil. The company serves the oil and gas industry, and spill prevention and control markets. Abtech Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

