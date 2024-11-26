Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Roku by 127.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 240.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,582 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

