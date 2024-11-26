Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.70 to $10.30 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.57. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.