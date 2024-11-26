Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of BJ opened at $98.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

