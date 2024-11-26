Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDHC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $256,170.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,817.96. This trade represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,000.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.