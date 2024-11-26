Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 456.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

