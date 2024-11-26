Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Sunrun worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $42,968.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,579.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,795 shares of company stock worth $3,071,225. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

