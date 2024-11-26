Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $194.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

