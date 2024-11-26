Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $720,550. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

