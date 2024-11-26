Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

