Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Boosted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 277.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 549,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74,913 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

