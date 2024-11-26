Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,042.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

